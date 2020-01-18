A Spokane firefighter was injured early Saturday morning while working to put out a fire at a South Hill home.
The Spokane Fire Department said in a release that crews were called to the home just after 1:00 am after the homeowner reported a fire in the ceiling of his bathroom. Arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the eaves of the home and acted quickly to put out the flames.
The homeowner and his dog safely made it out of the home prior to the arrival of SFD companies.
The home and its contents are valued at more than $300,000, according to the Spokane Fire Department, but fast-acting crews were able to contain the blaze and limit the damage to about $25,000.
A firefighter injured his ankle during operations, but was treated and released from the hospital.
The cause of the fire was electrical.
