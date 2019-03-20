Watch again

Spokane firefighters responded to a structure fire near Lewis and Clark High School Wednesday morning.

Just after 7:15am, the call came in for a structure fire near 4th and Bernard. Crews first arriving on scene saw heavy smoke pouring from the windows of the brick building and upgraded the call to a working fire.

The Spokane Fire Department says the fire started on the first floor and then traveled to the second floor.

Crews began attacking the flames and soon the smoke began to dissipate.

Firefighters are now conducting searches throughout the three story building, but as of 8:15am, they haven't found anyone inside.

The Spokane Fire Department confirmed with KHQ that one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department and the Red Cross have been called in to assist. So far, 8 people have asked the Red Cross for assistance.

Crews are investigating the cause of fire and the public is being asked to stay away from the scene.