On Monday, the Spokane Fire Department battled two fires blocks from each other after winds blew flaming debris to a house.
According to the Spokane Fire Department, when they arrived at the 1400 block of Easter Liberty Avenue, they found a camper fully involved in flames that was threatening a garage nearby.
As crews worked to control the initial fire, a second fire was developing a block away at a house. Several crews were reassigned to the second fire.
Neighbors helped put out the second fire with garden hoses and which quickly extinguished.
The Spokane Fire Departments wants to remind people to remove dead vegetation and other items from your house, patio or backyard that can contribute as fuel for fires as we enter our local fire season.
