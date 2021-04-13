SPOKANE, Wash. -- Fire crews extinguished a fire Tuesday afternoon at an abandoned church building on the 2900 block of East Olympic Avenue.
The fire was reported at around 1:00pm, after witnesses reported seeing smoke rising from the building. Crews responded to the scene, locating the fire coming from the church building.
Multiple crews coordinated a response to ensure all occupants were safely evacuated, as well as ensuring that the fire was properly maintained. After a couple hours of managing the fire, it was successfully extinguished and there were no injuries reported to either civilians or first responders.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.