Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Fire crews extinguished a fire Tuesday afternoon at an abandoned church building on the 2900 block of East Olympic Avenue. 

The fire was reported at around 1:00pm, after witnesses reported seeing smoke rising from the building. Crews responded to the scene, locating the fire coming from the church building. 

Multiple crews coordinated a response to ensure all occupants were safely evacuated, as well as ensuring that the fire was properly maintained. After a couple hours of managing the fire, it was successfully extinguished and there were no injuries reported to either civilians or first responders. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

Fire two

