Spokane firefighters had a busy morning on Wednesday as two separate structure fires were called out within 30 minutes of each other.
The first fire was at a small business in Hillyard near Market and Diamond. Fire crews on scene told KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson that the small business owners arrived Wednesday morning to find their lobby was damaged by fire. The flames were out before crews arrived and the cause is still under investigation. No one was injured.
The second fire was at a home near 16th and Regal. Firefighters were quickly able to contain the flames. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
