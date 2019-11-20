SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters got some extra climbing training this week helping to assemble the famous River Park Square Christmas tree.
Local 29 union firefighters spending two days assembling the tree which includes 10,000 lights and 2,700 ornaments.
The 50-foot tall tree has been a downtown Spokane staple since making its first appearance in 2002.
Saturday, November 23, Santa will arrive to oversee the tree lighting at 5:00 p.m. but the festivities start at 2:00 p.m.
Santa will be available for pictures through December 24.
