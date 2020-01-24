SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters are the latest to warn of a dangerous new challenge circulating on social media.
The "Outlet Challenge" involves partially inserting the plug of a cellphone charger into an outlet and then sliding a penny down the wall and onto the exposed tongs.
The result is sparks, damage to the electrical system and the potential for serious injury or a fire.
Spokane firefighters are warning parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of the challenge.
