"Each wildfire season seems to be getting worse and worse each year," Spokane Valley Firefighter, Scott Niebuhr, said.
With that in mind, firefighters start preparing months in advance. Wednesday, Spokane Valley and Spokane County firefighters practiced two different fire attack strategies: mobile and progressive.
Niebuhr said whenever possible, a mobile attack, which is when they spray water from inside the rig onto the fire, is their first option.
"It's safer, you're right next to your water supply and all your equipment, so whenever you can have your fire engine with you that's the best case scenario," Niebuhr said.
If their rig can't reach the fire, the progressive hose pack is their next go-to. Firefighters squish 300 feet of hose into a heavy backpack, and walk alongside the fire spraying it with water.
Next, the crews prepared themselves for the worst, if they got stuck in the middle of a fire. There's two choices here, crews can either make a shelter within their rig by pushing tents up against the windows, or if they're not by their rig, they can roll up in those small tents, that are used as a heat deflectors.
"We also practiced water shuttle operations. A fire engine will come and leave their tank water inside a portable tank, and another fire engine can come along and take that water, while the other engines getting more water from a hydrant," Niebuhr said.
Wednesday was only day one of training; more crews will be rolling in the rest of the week.
The National Forest Service says Spokane has the most homes that could be threatened by wild land fires in the state. Spokane Valley Firefighters are hosting a class Saturday, May 4 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, from 10 am until noon, for anyone who wants to learn how to prepare his or her home for wildfire season.