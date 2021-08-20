SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Firefighters rescued an 8-month-old puppy from the Spokane River Friday morning, after the dog jumped over a wall and fell 30 feet into the river.
The puppy, named Pebbles, was walking with his owner near the Spokane Falls when it jumped over a 3-foot wall and fell off a 30-foot cliff on the other side. "I thought she would be dead from such a fall" Pebbles owner told firefighters.
Miraculously, Pebbles survived the fall and was found laying on the rocks by the river.
Firefighters were called to the rescue, using a hook and ladder to hoist Pebbles back to safety.
Pebbles' owner said she was rushed to the Pet Emergency Clinic to receive medical treatment. After a day of X-Rays, scans, and tests, Pebbles was released "without a scratch!"
The owner thanked the firefighters for rescuing Pebbles, as well as the Pet Emergency Clinic for treating the puppy after the fall.