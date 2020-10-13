Spokane Firefighters rescue cat stuck in car engine

SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said oftentimes firefighters respond to emotionally taxing, and heartbreaking calls, however, sometimes they get an odd call that can warm your heart.
According to Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, crews responded to Crestline and Bridgeport for a cat stuck in the engine bay of a car.
The firefighters were able to remove parts of the engine that was keeping the cat stuck.
Once the cat was removed, he was lethargic, hot, and was suffering from minor burns on his paws and back.
The fire crews cooled the cat and hydrated him before SCRAPS took him for medical evaluation.
