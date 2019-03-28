SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters helped rescue a pup who jumped out of the window of a van.
Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 9 were on their way to training Thursday morning when they saw the dog leap from the window and run across the intersection of Highway 2 and Farwell Road.
Firefighters recognized the dog was in danger and hopped out of the truck to chase after them.
Firefighter/paramedic/dog lover Chris Jones retrieved the pup and bought them back to their rightful owner.
The dog made a full recovery.