SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters helped rescue a pup who jumped out of the window of a van.

Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 9 were on their way to training Thursday morning when they saw the dog leap from the window and run across the intersection of Highway 2 and Farwell Road.

Firefighters recognized the dog was in danger and hopped out of the truck to chase after them.

Firefighter/paramedic/dog lover Chris Jones retrieved the pup and bought them back to their rightful owner. 

The dog made a full recovery.

