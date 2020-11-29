SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane County firefighters rescued a hiker in Dishman Hills who fell and fractured their leg on Sunday.
The fire department tweeted that medics are on the scene working to stabilize the hiker.
We will post more information as we receive it.
11/29/20 Trail rescue Iller Creek/Dishman Hills. @SCFD8 Fire/Medics on scene stabilizing a patient slipped with leg fracture pic.twitter.com/pDzpPljTU3— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) November 29, 2020
