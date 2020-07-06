SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews worked together to complete a technical rescue of a juvenile up on the Rocks of Sharon in the Stevens Creek Conservation area Sunday night.
Spokane County Fire District 8 teamed with the Spokane Fire Department responding to the incident just after 8 p.m. Sunday.
Crews found a male juvenile located about 30 feet up on the rocks, but said he was in good condition as a high-angle rope team was dispatched.
Tech rescue firefighters made their way to the Rocks of Sharon, some via UTV, worked through the darkness and successfully rescued the juvenile. Crews say he was uninjured and reunited with his family
"Great outcome and teamwork," SCFD8 said.
