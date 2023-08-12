SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters lowered and performed lifesaving measures for a unconscious maintenance worker on a roof of a building last week, who died to his injuries.
Two weeks ago, Spokane firefighters responded to a call at a local manufacturing business for a report of an unconscious maintenance worker on the roof of their facility.
As crews arrived, workers on the roof were performing CPR and said that the worker went into cardiac arrest.
Firefighters made their way up onto the roof and began their treatment. As they were up their, they decided that the safest way to continue treatment would be on the ground.
Crews were able to use a high-angle rope system to load and secure the patient into a stokes basket. They were then lowered by an aerial ladder truck.
On the ground, the patient was transported into an ambulance on scene and taken to the hospital.
Although firefighters were able to retrieve a heartbeat while on scene, the patient died as he was transported to the hospital.