On Wednesday No-Li Brewhouse and the Spokane Firefighters Union donated a combined $20,000 to Embrace Washington, a foster care non-profit based in Spokane. It was a team effort that was led by No-Li and had some help from State Representative Marcus Riccelli, who reached out to the Firefighters Union to see if they would be willing to join in the giving.
Thad Frater, Treasurer of the Firefighters Union said donating $10,000 coupled with No-Li’s $10,000 was a no brainer.
“This was an easy decision for us,” Frater said. Alene Alexander, Co-Founder of Embrace Washington, said this money could not have come at a better time.
“This is very special first of all to have so many people gather together with the fire fighters and then Cindy and her husband to give us this large amount of money that we need desperately because COVID has been hard on all non-profits as well as Embrace Washington,” Alexander said. “So knowing that we can go into the summer with funds to make Y memberships possible, and swimming lessons, and gymnastics, and therapeutic riding, and all kinds of things, it just brings peace to use because we know that we can make these things happen for children who otherwise would not had those opportunities.”
Alexander said the money will go directly to Embrace Washington’s mission, making dreams come true for foster kids.
“Our emphasis is giving children opportunity, the opportunity to be a ballet dancer, the opportunity to run down that football field with the right kind of shoes on, maybe sports glasses so you can see the goal you’re headed to, to march in that band with the right size shoe or even to be given a gift card so you can go with the band,” Alexander said.