One person had to be cut out of a car following a violent crash in northeast Spokane Friday morning.
Spokane Police said preliminary details from witnesses says a car was heading north on Stone and in the process of making a turn onto South Riverton when they were hit by a minivan heading east.
Witnesses told police the minivan was going too fast, however Spokane Police are in the process of confirming what happened.
The fire department had to use the jaws of life to get the driver out of the car. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.