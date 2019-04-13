Spokane firefighters, volunteers team up for smoke alarm installation campaign

SPOKANE, Wash. - In a fire or carbon monoxide leak, every second counts.
Properly installed and maintained alarms could be the difference between life and death.
On Saturday, Spokane firefighters, volunteers with the American Red Cross and several other local organizations go door-to-door, armed with the proper equipment to save a life.
"It's an eye-opening experience and a way to learn more about our community," Andy Hastings said.
Hastings was one of many volunteers with Leadership Spokane that joined in.
Spokane's East-Central neighborhood was chosen by the fire department due to its heightened risk for house fires.
The installations are a part of the Red Cross' national "Sound the Alarm and Save Lives" campaign and made possible by "Spokane Gives Mini Grant."
According to the American Red Cross, every day, seven people die in home fires, most in homes that lack working smoke alarms.
Volunteers were able to install two fire alarms in Marcus Lehmann's Perry Street home.
A move that Marcus says will help him have more peace of mind.
"I can't really use a ladder anymore so I'm really glad that we did this," he said.
If you weren't able to get a new smoke or carbon monoxide alarm today, not to worry.
This is an on-going program offered by the Spokane Fire Department.
Interested individuals can leave a message on the SFD voicemail and one of our team members will follow up to discuss next steps.
That phone number is 509- 625-7049.