SPOKANE, Wash. - When is the last time you watered your Christmas tree? You might want to check on it soon, because a dried-out tree is a disaster waiting to happen.
Earlier this week, firefighters dried out a tree for KHQ to show how quickly a tree can light up. Less than 30 seconds after the flame sparked, the entire tree was destroyed.
Every year nationally, around 200 homes have Christmas tree fires, which have a greater risk for injuries and death. Firefighters have some tips on how to avoid seeing their engines at your front door on Christmas morning.
First, keep space heaters or other electrical outlets at least three feet away from the tree. Water your tree everyday, and make sure you're only using indoor lights to hang from its branches. Keep your tree away from the door, because if there's a fire, you'll need to get out.
Their No. 1 rule: no candles near the tree or gifts.
Lastly, firefighters want to remind people when the holidays are over, immediately take your tree out of your living room, and onto the curb.
The City of Spokane offers free curbside pickup by the Solid Waste Collection Department from Thursday, Dec. 26-Friday, Jan. 10, and drop-off options at Recycle Centers.
