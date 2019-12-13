SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews are on scene of a rollover crash near Euclid and Ash Friday afternoon.
One lane of southbound Ash is closed as Spokane Fire Department, Spokane Poilce and tow crews work to clear the scene.
There is no word yet on any possible injuries.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
A car rolled onto its side southbound on Ash, parallel to Euclid. Spokane fire and rescue pare on scene. Traffic is reduced to one lane. @KHQLocalNews #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/Tz1T18uNkK— Kyle Prothe (@kcprothe) December 13, 2019
