SPOKANE, Wash. – A young boy was reunited with his favorite toy after some Spokane first responders saved the day.
KHQ viewer Amber Lyman White wrote to our Help Me Hayley with a request to share the incredible kindness.
“Hi Hayley -
I am wanting to give a huge shout out to Fire Station 17 and hoping you’ll help me get these amazing guys some recognition by sharing our story.
My son is 12 and has autism. He has a very coveted stuffed pig that is his best friend and goes everywhere with him. He is EXTREMELY important to my son Josiah…. So when a friend accidentally threw him on the roof, it was utter devastation. A 30 ft extension ladder could not reach him and we ran out of options for trying to rescue him. My son was beside himself and didn’t want to come inside last night because he was so worried and he knew “hamphrey” would be scared. It was a rough night last night and a hard day today….
And then these amazing guys at fire station 17 came to the rescue, no questions asked, to help a child with autism get his best friend back. What is a stuffed animal to anyone else is an irreplaceable family member to my son. They went out of their way to come over and rescue him. We are so incredibly thankful!! Great work, guys!!!!!”