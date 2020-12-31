The effort to provide a COVID-19 vaccination to all Spokane County first responders who want one will begin on Monday, January 4th.
The clinic will operate every day, including weekends, from January 4th to January 14th, 8:00am to 7:00pm each day. It will be held as a drive-thru clinic at the Fire Department Training Center in order to provide ample space and vaccinate as many people as possible.
The Spokane Regional Health District is the lead agency in this program, partnering with Spokane County EMS and Trauma Care Council. SRHD will be using the Moderna vaccine in this program.
Those wanting to get the vaccine can register for an appointment here.
Organizers of the program are asking those planning to get the vaccine to register online ahead of time, avoid scheduling the vaccine on a work day, and please be on time.
You must also have received a "voucher letter" from your agency, proving that you work for the agency and fit the Phase IA criteria that the CDC and Washington Department of Health have established. You must also have a photo I.D. and consent form with you to be vaccinated.
A list of 7 key questions with answers have been provided by the program organizers. They are listed below:
1. Am I required to receive the vaccine? No. This is voluntary and we encourage everyone to make an informed decision about whether or not to receive the vaccination. We will be sharing information about the vaccine in the near future.
2. If I get my first shot at this clinic, can I then receive my booster at another location? You can, however If you do, please remember that you must remain with Moderna’s version of the vaccine. You cannot receive the Pfizer version once you start on the Moderna version. And, those who receive the Pfizer version cannot then switch to the Moderna version at a later time.
3. How much will I be charged? Nothing. While the consent form does inquire about insurance, this is only for the purpose of data gathering. The vaccine is provided at no cost through the Spokane Regional Health District and the actual vaccination is provided at no charge.
4. Does everyone who receives the vaccination have side effects? No. There are incidental reports of developing body aches, slight fever and malaise but these are transitory and may more likely occur after the booster is received.
5. How long do I wait to receive the booster vaccination? With the Moderna version we are using, there is a 28 day waiting period to receive the booster. You must receive both shots to get the full effect of the vaccine. You cannot receive the booster in less than 28 days but you can go beyond 28 days.
6. What can I expect when I arrive at the Fire Training Center to receive the vaccine? Upon your arrival, a greeter will meet you to obtain your consent form and verify that you have your voucher letter and consent form. Once that is complete, you’ll be directed into a waiting line of vehicles. Once someone waves you in to the field house, please proceed as far forward as possible. A vaccinator will meet you and ask if you’d like to remain in your car or exit your car and sit in a chair to receive the vaccine. They will ask, once again, about allergies and sensitivities. You will receive your vaccination and then proceed outside to a post-vaccination staging area where you will wait 20 minutes if you have never had a severe allergic reaction and 30 minutes if you have had a severe reaction to a vaccine in the past. Once this time is over, you will be released an will exit through the north gate of the parking lot where you can drive around the SCC campus to the north on Rebecca and access Market Street or south on Rebecca to Mission street.
7. I heard this is a Spokane Fire Department initiative, is that correct? No. This is an initiative of the Spokane County EMS and Trauma Care Council in partnership with the Spokane Regional Health District. A number of EMS provider agencies have contributed to developing this clinic for our First Responder community and every agency has people who are contributing to this effort. A huge round of thanks needs to be given to the EMS Council’s Task Force: Tom Chavez-SCFD #8, Mike Charter-SVFD, Jeff Reid-SCFD #9, Tim Loncon-SCFD #3, Kasey Austin-SFD, Tammie Drapeau-AMR, and Kayla Myers-Spokane Regional Health District!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.