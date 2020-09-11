SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has directed all flags at city facilities to be lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of Patriot Day, the day designated at remembering the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
“Nineteen years ago, America witnessed the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil. Today we honor those who died, their loved ones and the heroic emergency responders,” Woodward said. “On behalf of the citizens of Spokane I have proclaimed September 11, 2020 as 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance. I encourage everyone to participate in service and remembrance activities as a positive and respectful way to remember those we lost on September 11th and pay tribute to those who rose in service.”
Woodward encourages anybody with a flag outside their home or business to join the city in lowering flags to half-staff.
