SPOKANE, Wash. - Flags at all City of Spokane facilities have been lowered to half-staff Wednesday in remembrance of Lynden Interim Police Chief Michael Knapp.
Spokane Mayor David Condon made the order to coincide with Gov. Jay Inslee's directive that state and U.S. Flags at all state agency facilities remain lowered on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Knapp was struck by a truck while crossing the street to City Hall. He succumbed to his injuries the next day on Nov. 6, 2019.
Mayor Condon encourages anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to join us in this recognition to honor Knapp’s memory.
A memorial service is being held for Knapp Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church in Bellingham.
