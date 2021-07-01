Spokane flags lowered in remembrance of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane flags will be lowered to half-staff, coinciding with Gov. Inslee's order, in remembrance of fallen Seattle Police Officer Alexandra Brenneman Harris.

Officer Harris was hit and killed by a vehicle while checking on drivers who were involved in a crash on I-5. 

Mayor Woodward encourages anyone with a flag outside their home, or their business, to follow suit.

A memorial is taking place Thursday at 1 p.m. at T-Mobile Park. 

