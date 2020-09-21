Spokane flags lowered in remembrance of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all city facilities to remain lowered in remembrance of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"Friday our nation lost a trailblazer," Woodward said. "Justice Ginsburg leaves a legacy of advancing civil rights, women's equality and gender equality. We encourage anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to join us in honoring Justice Ginsburg."
Ginsburg died on Friday, Sept. 18, due to complications related to pancreatic cancer.
Governor Jay Inslee has also issued a directive that state and U.S. flags at all Washington state agency facilities remain lowered. Flags will remain at half-staff until Ginsburg's internment.
