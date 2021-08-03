The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality
Alert through noon Thursday, Aug. 5, for all of Washington east of
the Cascade crest because of degraded air quality. The alert may be
extended past Thursday for areas close to active wildfires.
Wildfire smoke may produce health impacts due to Fine Particulate
Matter (PM2.5) pollution. Air quality may reach levels that range
from unhealthy for sensitive groups to very unhealthy.
Burning restrictions are in effect.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience
health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit
time spent outdoors. When air quality reaches Very Unhealthy levels,
everyone should stay indoors, do only light activities, and keep
windows closed if it is not too hot. If you must be outdoors, wear an
N-95 respirator mask (people with chronic diseases should check with
their doctor before wearing a mask).
Outdoor Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued
an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted
outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit
www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in
the upper 90s to 105 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Central, East central, North central,
Northeast and Southeast Washington and North and North central
Idaho.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight
temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat
related illnesses. Conditions will be difficult for residents
without air conditioners. Those working or participating in
outdoor activities will also be vulnerable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wildfire smoke in the region could reduce
afternoon temperatures reducing the risk of extreme heat. The
amount of wildfire activity and subsequent smoke in the region
will play a role in how hot the temperatures are Tuesday and
Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
