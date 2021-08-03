Half-staff flag
Photo: Pixabay / MGN

SPOKANE, Wash. - Flags in Spokane will be lowered to half-staff to honor Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Brown, who died in the line of duty on July 23.

This coincides with Governor Jay Inslee's directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agencies be lowered on Tuesday, Aug. 3. 

Mayor Nadine Woodward encourages anyone with a flag outside their home or business joins in on the recognition.

Tags