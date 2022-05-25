Flags at half-staff

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered all city flags to be flown at half-staff, coinciding with President Joe Biden's directive that flags at state and federal agencies should be lowered to honor victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

“Spokane sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the devastating and unacceptable tragedy in Texas,” said Woodward. “We join the country in mourning those who have lost their lives in this senseless act of violence. We owe it to our youth to do a better job protecting them, particularly in places of learning.”

The flags will remain lowered until sundown on Saturday, May 28.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

KHQ Local News Senior Producer

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!