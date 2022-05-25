SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered all city flags to be flown at half-staff, coinciding with President Joe Biden's directive that flags at state and federal agencies should be lowered to honor victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting.
“Spokane sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the devastating and unacceptable tragedy in Texas,” said Woodward. “We join the country in mourning those who have lost their lives in this senseless act of violence. We owe it to our youth to do a better job protecting them, particularly in places of learning.”
The flags will remain lowered until sundown on Saturday, May 28.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.