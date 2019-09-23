CUSICK, Wash. - A Spokane Regional Air Support Unit (SRASU) successfully rescued an injured man who wrecked an off-road vehicle near Tacoma Peak over the weekend.
On September 21, at about 5:30 pm, Rescue 3 flight crews got a request to help the man, who was in rugged terrain in the Batey-Bould ORV Park northwest of Cusick.
The man was described as having leg and back injuries. With his large stature, combined with the rough terrain and rapidly-approaching nightfall, Rescue 3's rescue hoist capabilities were called in to get the man off the mountainside safely.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Rescue 3's flight crew arrived at about 7:00 pm. A crew member was lowered to the ground from the helicopter where they placed the injured man into an Air Rescue Vehicle suit and hoisted him up.
A few minutes later, the crew member was also hoisted back up into Rescue 3 and the patient was flown to a nearby landing area. He was transferred into the care of Pend Oreille Fire and AMR personnel for continued care.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Rescue 3's crew consisted of Volunteer Pilots Dave Valenti and Jack Scanlon, Crew Chief Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Bylow and Helicopter Rescue Medics Spokane Fire Department Fireman/Paramedics Cody Weidauer and Bob Nixon.