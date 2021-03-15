Spokane flights impacted by Denver International Airport shutdown

SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now multiple flights departing and arriving in Spokane from Denver, Colorado have been cancelled due to severe weather.
The Denver International Airport currently does not have any flight coming in or out and it is impacting travelers around the world this morning.
The Denver International Airport is the 5th largest in the U.S. and 20th largest in the world.
Right now the United Airlines flight departing Spokane at 5:55 a.m. has been cancelled as well as the Southwest flight at 6:35 a.m. and the United flight at 8 a.m.
The arriving Southwest flight from Denver at 10:10 a.m. has also been cancelled.