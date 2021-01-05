UPDATE 1/6/2021:
four-year-old Michael Kane, who was badly burned in a house fire Sunday morning, has died.
His mother confirmed the news with KHQ.
If you are interested in helping the family financially during this awful time, you can find information here.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A four-year-old little boy remains in the ICU after a house fire Sunday morning. At least six people either or escaped or were rescued from the flames.
Fire crews responded to the home on the 1200 block of E. Illinois in the early morning hours. Dispatch reported people inside the house at the time of the fire, and upon arrival, SFD started an aggressive fire attack and search.
The young victim's mother tells our Help Me Hayley that her husband suffered smoke inhalation and she has burns on her face, head, arms and back. Their focus is on their little boy who continues to fight for his life.
"We appreciate everyone in the community stepping up and helping us during this time of need," Dixie Kane said. "Not knowing where to turn, waiting for someone to give us direction in this crucial time. We thank you for your continued prayers for Michael. He is still in the ICU, but we believe there is still time for a miracle."
The fire was controlled shortly after arrival and the estimated damage is approximately $100,000. The cause of the fire was determined to be combustible items too close to the working fireplace and was categorized as accidental.
SFD said the smoke detectors were active and working properly at the time of the fire. The family dog was killed.
The many loved ones of Michael are continuing to ask for thoughts and prayers as he continues to fight. If you are interested in helping the family financially during this awful time, you can find information here.
