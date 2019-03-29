SPOKANE, Wash.- April is national volunteer month and also the beginning of the 6th consecutive year Spokane is hosting Spokane Gives.
The initiative asks community members to donate their time and give back to their neighborhoods through various community service projects.
Spokane Gives kicks off on Monday with an informative session on the organizations hosting the various events this month.
To honor Tuesday, the national day of service, Spokane Mayor Condon and his family along with several other community leaders will be taking part in a large project.. To kick off the month of service.
According to the city, since Spokane Gives was founded in 2014, more than 52,000 volunteers have put in more than 250,000 hours in volunteering.
In 2014 Spokane Gives was just a week of service, but has grown each year after. Mayor Condon created the initiative to promote year-round volunteering.
"In a city, it's really about giving back. It's a key issue and so is engaging with your citizens,” says Mayor Condon. “Often, I have the opportunity to see the great work nonprofits are doing. I also meet with citizens that ask me all the time, ‘Mayor I want to get involved’ and this platform allows them to do that.”
Spokane Gives focuses on the events happening in April but volunteer events happen all year long. Along with Spokane County United Way the City of Spokane creates events with local organizations to better the community.
Spokane County United Way C.E.O and President Tim Henkel says there is something for everyone. Service projects range from a large group event needing 100 volunteers to just 3-4 people.
"To create a connection, for people to do things throughout the year,” Henkel says. “Spokane is a city that does that often through big events. Really it also takes a lot of the small projects that makes the big difference for everyone.”
To become a volunteer, create a profile on volunteerspokane.org. On the portal users can search for different events based on a number of search categories. Some events include donating clothing, helping build a community garden, and much more.
To create an event, organizers also need to create a profile on volunteerspokane.org.
The deadline for organizers to submit a project for April or as a “Spokane Gives” event has passed, but it is never too late to submit a project for other times.