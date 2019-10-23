SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County's Emergency Management Office has always shined brightest on the county's darkest days. Examples are the 2015 windstorm and the 2018 Upriver Beacon Fire, where the entire region worked together to repair nature's wrath.
But now the City of Spokane is launching a new, independent Office of Emergency Management next year. This will leave Spokane County and many of the smaller area governments to manage – and pay for managing – emergencies on their own.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said the city's plan is a bad move.
"This isn't just one of those political decisions... This is a decision that is probably one of the most irresponsible decisions I have seen a political arm make and jeopardize the safety of a community," Sheriff Knezovich told KHQ's Peter Maxwell.
Not only will it impact safety, but also the region's ability to rebuild after a disaster. The county has relied on the city's contribution to help apply for matching funds from state and federal agencies.
After the windstorm, that partnership helped secure nearly $10 million in FEMA aid.
Currently, the City of Spokane contributes nearly $210,000 to the Greater Spokane County Management budget. That's about 43 percent of the Spokane County Emergency Management offices' local budget.
But take away that city money and the county will be left with much smaller relief grants.
"Let's say it's a situation that eats up local resources, and we need statewide resources or federal resources to help recover or to mitigate. It's those resources that are at jeopardy," Sheriff Knezovich said.
The City of Spokane said they're trying to look at what makes the most sense. Saying this new arrangement allows them to invest more resources in safeguarding against threats in our own backyard - especially when it comes to things like cyber attacks.
KHQ reached out to both Spokane mayoral candidates about this situation. Ben Stuckart told KHQ:
"The council found out about this decision when the county did. The new mayor will have to decide if the city goes alone or joins back with the regional solution. With new leadership comes new opportunities for partnership."
Candidate Nadine Woodward told KHQ:
"I support collaboration and believe it's in Spokane's best interest to continue working with the county whenever possible. Once elected, I will fully review which programs Spokane should manage independently and which should be collaborative."
