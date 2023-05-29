SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 100 onlookers stood in complete silence and reverence, as the six military flags were changed at the “Illuminating Courage” memorial outside Spokane Arena. The flags are changed twice a year, and on this Memorial Day, the pathway was lined with brown boots, each pair with a face, name and service branch attached.
The Washington State Fallen Heroes Project placed those boots, representing the stories of service members from Washington and North Idaho who lost their live in service, or as a result of their service, since 9/11. Representatives from Washington State Fallen Heroes Project said this idea has been three years in the making, and this year they have finally received enough boots to set up the memorial.
When Kristy Stender, a Gold Star mother, first saw the boots in a perfect line, she couldn’t contain her emotions.
“I just walked down here, and I just lost it and started crying. And I just wish I had arms big enough to hug everything,” she said.
Stender, who’s younger son Noah Bratcher died while serving in the Marine Corps, says she feels a special connection to this memorial. While everyday is Memorial Day to Gold Star families, for Stender, the last Monday of May is a day for everyone to reflect.
“(On) Memorial Day, let's do the best we can do for those we lost,” she said. “And if they are our children, let's embrace them and let them know that we will never forget how much we love them, and how much we appreciated them while they were here with us.