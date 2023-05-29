SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday at 3 p.m., nearly 100 onlookers stood in complete silence and reverence, as the six military flags at the “Illuminating Courage” memorial outside Spokane Arena. The flags get changed twice a year, and on this Memorial Day, the memorial area was lined with brown boots, with a face, name and service branch attached to each one.
The Washington State Fallen Heroes Project placed those boots, representing the stories of service members from Washington and Northern Idaho who lost their live in service, or as a result of their service, since 9/11. Representatives from Washington State Fallen Heroes Project said this idea has been three years in the making, finally receiving enough boots to set up the memorial this year.
When Kristy Stender, a gold star mother, first saw the boots in a perfect line, she couldn’t contain her emotions.
“I just walked down here and I just lost it and started crying and I just wish I had arms big enough to hug everything,” she said.
Stender, who’s younger son Noah Bratcher died while serving in the Marine Corps, says she feels a special connection to this memorial. While everyday is Memorial Day to gold star families, for Stender, its a day for everyone to remember.
“(On) Memorial Day, let's do the best we can do for those we lost,” she said. “And if they are our children, let's embrace them and let them know that we will never forget how much we love them and how much we appreciated them while they were here with us.