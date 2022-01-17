Goodwill police scene

UPDATE: JAN. 17 AT 10:50 A.M.

The scene has cleared at Goodwill and employees have returned to the building.

The item was found to be a novelty replica and not an explosive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Employees of the Goodwill on N. Ash St. have evacuated their store Monday morning after finding what they believed could be an explosive in their donations box.

Spokane police said an explosive disposal unit is on the scene and everything is still under investigation. They have not confirmed whether the item is in fact an explosive.

It is currently unknown who dropped the item off or what their intentions were. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!