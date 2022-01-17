UPDATE: JAN. 17 AT 10:50 A.M.
The scene has cleared at Goodwill and employees have returned to the building.
The item was found to be a novelty replica and not an explosive.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Employees of the Goodwill on N. Ash St. have evacuated their store Monday morning after finding what they believed could be an explosive in their donations box.
Spokane police said an explosive disposal unit is on the scene and everything is still under investigation. They have not confirmed whether the item is in fact an explosive.
It is currently unknown who dropped the item off or what their intentions were.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.