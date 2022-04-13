SPOKANE, Wash. - After reviewing nearly 600 nominations over the past month, the latest winner of our Renew-A-Ride giveaway has been selected. Through this partnership with local sponsors, one man who dedicates so much of his life to helping others finally has a safe and reliable set of wheels.
Spokane grandpa who works to help those battling food insecurity is latest 'Renew-A-Ride' winner
Guy Charlton, 71, was nominated by his daughter Sydney and got the incredible surprise at Spokane Lithia Wednesday afternoon.
"My dad is living proof that one person can change the world," she said. "He makes an impact on (the lives) of so many others."
For the past 15 years, it has been Guy Charlton's mission to keep multiple little pantries in our community stocked. He also gives food to animal rescues, churches, and really, anyone he knows who's having a hard time. A big part of his good work is finding and then picking up various food donations.
"I have no trouble finding food anymore, now it kind of finds me," Guy said.
But picking up that food for distribution has been a real struggle for Guy in recent weeks. His van quit on him, but he has kept at it. On occasion lately, he finds someone to help out with a ride, other times, he simply walks to get the job done. Even an injury that still plagues him with pain, one he suffered while training to serve our country in the Navy, was no deterrent.
"He's been walking back and fourth," Sydney said. "He told me one day, it was eight hours of walking. He's disabled and has bad knees, but he cares about the people who rely on him so much."
And that's because, Guy says feeding those is need is what feeds his soul.
"Oh I just love what I do," he said. "I love the people I meet."
Spokane Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat General Manager Scott Brewer says it's an honor to help Guy continue his efforts.
"There is so much need in Spokane right now," he said. "To have an individual who is helping with that need...it's just incredible. It is an honor."
Guy says the big reveal at Lithia Wednesday was surely the shock of a lifetime.
"I have never won anything before," he said. "I'm so happy right now, I don't know what to do."
Guy says he hopes to add more little pantries to some retirement communities in the near future. He says his new Buick will surely help make that easier to accomplish.
"It just smells beautiful," he said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Hayley Guenthner
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
44°
Partly Cloudy
46° / 28°
7 PM
43°
8 PM
39°
9 PM
37°
10 PM
36°
11 PM
34°
Most Popular
Articles
- Court documents: Suspect identified in drive-by shooting outside Lucky's Pub, corrected information about who was injured
- Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass close westbound travel due to multiple collisions
- SCRAPS kennels completely full with adoptable dogs
- Spokane police arrest "prolific" car prowling suspect
- Fire Chief: Downtown Spokane fire burned in building with basement full of flammable materials
- Russell Wilson's Bellevue home listed for $28M
- Missing 7-year-old girls located by Boundary County Search and Rescue crews
- Highly poisonous "death cap" mushroom found in Idaho
- North Central neighborhood fearful after one man shot and killed overnight
- Lori Vallow found competent to stand trial, arraignment date set
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2022 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.