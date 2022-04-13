SPOKANE, Wash. - After reviewing nearly 600 nominations over the past month, the latest winner of our Renew-A-Ride giveaway has been selected. Through this partnership with local sponsors, one man who dedicates so much of his life to helping others finally has a safe and reliable set of wheels.

Guy Charlton, 71, was nominated by his daughter Sydney and got the incredible surprise at Spokane Lithia Wednesday afternoon.
 
"My dad is living proof that one person can change the world," she said. "He makes an impact on (the lives) of so many others."
 
For the past 15 years, it has been Guy Charlton's mission to keep multiple little pantries in our community stocked. He also gives food to animal rescues, churches, and really, anyone he knows who's having a hard time. A big part of his good work is finding and then picking up various food donations. 
 
"I have no trouble finding food anymore, now it kind of finds me," Guy said.
 
But picking up that food for distribution has been a real struggle for Guy in recent weeks. His van quit on him, but he has kept at it. On occasion lately, he finds someone to help out with a ride, other times, he simply walks to get the job done. Even an injury that still plagues him with pain, one he suffered while training to serve our country in the Navy, was no deterrent.
 
"He's been walking back and fourth," Sydney said. "He told me one day, it was eight hours of walking. He's disabled and has bad knees, but he cares about the people who rely on him so much."
 
And that's because, Guy says feeding those is need is what feeds his soul.
 
"Oh I just love what I do," he said. "I love the people I meet."
 
Spokane Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat General Manager Scott Brewer says it's an honor to help Guy continue his efforts.
 
"There is so much need in Spokane right now," he said. "To have an individual who is helping with that need...it's just incredible. It is an honor."
 
Guy says the big reveal at Lithia Wednesday was surely the shock of a lifetime.
 
"I have never won anything before," he said. "I'm so happy right now, I don't know what to do."
 
Guy says he hopes to add more little pantries to some retirement communities in the near future. He says his new Buick will surely help make that easier to accomplish.
 
"It just smells beautiful," he said.
 
