Several dozen people marched through downtown Spokane for a “Rally to Cancel Killology” on Sunday night.
One of the rally’s numerous goals was to keep Killology training and founder David Grossman from coming to the area for a training seminar at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Training Center later this year. The training prepares officers for when they use lethal force.
The Human Rights Activist Coterie of Spokane led the crowd on a march from City Hall to the Public Safety Building for a series of speeches. Topics ranged from calling the community to stand against Killology to personal stories to defunding the police. The crowd then wrote messages to law enforcement and the community with sidewalk chalk near the courthouse.
