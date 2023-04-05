SPOKANE, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced 18 awards totaling $4.4 million for Spokane organizations to help address homelessness on Wednesday.
The awards are part of HUDs Continuum of Care program, which is meant to promote community engagement on solutions to help people experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing.
The $4.4 million awarded to Spokane groups is part of $2.8 billion in funding from HUD for projects around the nation.
All 18 projects the City of Spokane submitted to HUD were fully funded, and the total funding increased by more than $25,000 over fiscal year 2021, according to the city.
"Some projects from other areas of the country had their money reallocated during the application process, and Spokane even received some of that," said Jennifer Cerecedes, the City’s Community, Health and Human Services Director. "This funding will be critical for assisting our most vulnerable individuals in their journey to find housing."
In a release, the city provided this breakdown of the 18 awards:
- Catholic Charities St. Margaret’s Shelter Transitional Housing, $67,755
- Catholic Charities Rapid Rehousing (RRH) for Families, $479,759
- Catholic Charities Homeless Families Coordinated Assessment, $249,018
- Catholic Charities Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) Consolidation, $219,869
- Catholic Charities PSH II, $226,746
- Catholic Charities PSH Support Rent, $204,154
- Volunteers of America (VOA) PSH Off Site $316,746
- VOA Alexandria’s House, $76,201
- VOA Samaritan, $756,463
- VOA Hope House 2.0 PSH, $183,156
- VOA PSH Scattered Sites, $206,648
- City of Spokane Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) Project, $197,468
- City of Spokane/Continuum of Care Planning, $123,386
- City of Spokane Unified Funding Agency Costs, $123,386
- SNAP Singles Homeless Coordinated Assessment, $77,345
- SNAP RRH for Households without Children, $187,576
- YWCA RRH for Domestic Survivors for Households with Children, $330,899
- YWCA RRH for Survivors of Domestic Violence, $333,068