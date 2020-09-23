A protest is scheduled for Wednesday night in Spokane for Breonna Taylor after a grand jury did not charge the three police officers for her death.
The "Justice for Breonna Taylor" protest will be held at Riverfront Park at 7:00 p.m.
Another protest is scheduled for Saturday at the Big Red Wagon and will be lead by Occupy Spokane.
The Saturday protest goes from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
On Wednesday, one of three Louisville Police Officers, Brett Hankison, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Two other officers who also fired shots during the raid that ended in the death of Taylor were not indicted.
After the announcement, people in Louisville took to the streets walking in honor of Taylor.
According to NBC News, people were chanting "no justice, no peace," and "out of the house and into the streets."
On Tuesday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer signed an executive order that paced the city under a State of Emergency in preparation for Wednesday's announcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.