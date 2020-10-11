Unofficial translation of sample ballots

SPOKANE, Wa., - A new project aims to help Spokane voters from all backgrounds be as engaged as possible in the upcoming election. 

League of Women Voters of the Spokane Area volunteer event coordinator Sherri Gangitano said the League is ramping up its activity in the countdown to November 3. 
 
"This election is huge. It is critical to protecting our Democracy, and so the League is wanting to reach as many people as possible to ensure that their vote and their voice is heard," Gangitano said. 
 
That's why the League is working with several partners, including Spokane International Translation, Refugee Connections Spokane and the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund to make the voting process more accessible. The project is the brainchild of the League's Susan Hales. She wanted to translate voting instructions and sample ballots into six other languages: Arabic, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Swahili and Vietnamese. 
 
Refugee Connections Spokane executive director Marijke Fakasiieiki said this translation project will provide an invaluable tool to the community. 
 
"Refugees and immigrants who don't speak English as a first language would be able to not only register to vote but have a sample ballot in their own language so they would be able to understand and be literate in the voting process," Fakasiieiki said. 
 
She stressed these are unofficial translations of ballots that can be used as a key to understand the official ballots from the Spokane County Elections Office. The office said the translations are an excellent resource, but voters must fill out and return their official English ballots in order for their votes to be counted. 
 
A link to the unofficial translated sample ballots is available here. 

