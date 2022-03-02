SPOKANE, Wash. - Uprise Brewing Company is opening a new craft brewery and restaurant in the Kendall Yards neighborhood.
The location will include a brewing facility with a 10-barrel system and an all-ages taproom with seating for more than 175 people. There will be a play area for kids and a large, dog-friendly patio. There will also be five studio Airbnb's available on-site.
Right now, a grand opening date hasn't been set, but it's anticipated to open in early summer.
All three owners were born and raised in Spokane. Jonathan Sweatt owns the Flying Goat, Downriver Grill and Republic Pi. He'll be joined by Brandon and Ryan Hare to launch this brewery. Brandon and Ryan both worked under Sweatt as managers.
“Our mission at Uprise is not only to produce the highest quality food and beer, but also to create a space where everyone feels welcome and can come together around the table to eat, drink, play, and live,” Brandon said. “The word Uprise means ‘to stand up’ or ‘to come into view.’ Uprise is a verb, it is an action. We want to actively do our part to positively impact our community and city.”
The head brewer will be Riley Elmer, formally the assistant brewer at Perry Street Brewing. A release says you can expect a wide variety of beer styles with a focus on hop-forward IPAs and crisp lagers.