Spokane growth may force development on Beacon Hill trails

SPOKANE, Wash.- As Spokane grows, the demand for lots to build on grows as well, putting popular recreation areas in jeopardy.
"Beacon Hill is the number one spot to mountain bike in and around Spokane. We've got dozens of trails here, and they connect a lot of existing park properties," Nathan Hutchens, President of Evergreen East Mountain Bike Alliance, said.
Years ago, a developer purchased much of Beacon Hill and is working through the process to eventually build homes on the land, including the areas with popular trails.
Evergreen East is working with the developer, and has an agreement to use the trails on the private land, for now.
Evergreen East is also trying to help Spokane County purchase portions of Beacon Hill to preserve for recreation.
If you want to donate to Evergreen East, you can text "makebeaconpublic" to 443-21.