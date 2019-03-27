Spokane Guilds' School and Neuromuscular Center Rebranding

Spokane Guilds' School and Neuromuscular Center, the non-profit that aids kids with developmental delays and disabilities from when they are born to three years of age now has a new name. The school will now be called, Joya Child and Family Development.
This is all part of a rebranding process the school is going through as they are looking to expand. Back in 2017, they purchased the former St. Joseph's Family Center in the University District. They want to construct a bigger building on that land so that they will be able to serve more children and their families. Right now they help about 300 children a year, with the expansion they would be able to help almost twice as many.
It took about 8 months to come up with the new name. Joya comes from the word, “Joy”. Joya also has Latin, Spanish and French roots that mean “jewel” or “treasure” which is how they think of every child who comes to the school. Executive Director, Dick Boysen, said in a statement, “Our brand is a reminder that no matter what, children should be treasured and their lives filled with joy and possibility.”