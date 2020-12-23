Spokane gym owners push for Inslee to allow small group fitness
Right now, some gym owners in Spokane County are starting a new push to get Governor Inslee to let them reopen their facilities. This coalition has started a petition.
 
They say they represent multiple gyms and fitness facilities that use a small group model for their classes, and because of that model, they think they should be able to stay open, despite the current restrictions.

The coalition says they have no plans to defy the current orders, but they believe it's time to be proactive in promoting health and wellness for our region.

