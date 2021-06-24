Spokane gymnasts back on the mat after COVID-19, looking to Simone Biles for Olympic inspiration

SPOKANE, Wash. - We're officially less than a month away from the start of the Olympics and kids at Evergreen Gymnastics are ready to watch their heroes perform.
A year ago, the facility was completely empty and no kids were working towards their Olympics dreams.
The owner of Evergreen Gymnastics said the sport is a heavy-muscle memory sport. This means without daily repetition, the senior girls had to start front he very beginning when they were allowed back in the gym.
Some girls, even the ones who have only been competing for two years, say Simone Biles is a huge influence on why they're involved and why they got back out on the mats.
"She like inspires me and I really really want to try the stuff that she does like back tucks, I've tried it on the trampoline and I landed it so I just kept practicing and practicing and then I finally got it," one girl said.
After a long day of school, the gymnasts say it makes them feel free and cool to be able to work routines and do tricks. All of the girls KHQ talked to said their dream is to go to the Olympics.
Olympic trials for men's gymnastics will be broadcasted Thursday on KHQ. If you want to watch the women compete, that kicks off Friday.