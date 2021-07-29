SPOKANE, Wash. -- According to Apartment List, Spokane currently has the highest increase in monthly rent in the country. In the month of June renters saw a monthly rent increase of 8.1%, and an increase of over 30% since the start of the pandemic.
"The amount that they are raising the rent is literally what I could pay for downtown Seattle" said Courtney Smith, whose rent will increase by over $200 beginning in September. " I'm already stuck. I can't afford to move right now. So I've been trying to work and save up as much as I can so I can pay off some bills and afford to move somewhere."
Other renters are facing similar situations to Smith's, and one tenants reported that their rent went from $1,105 to $1,810. These prices are becoming more common in Spokane as the eviction moratorium comes to a close and landlords can give tenants 60 day notice for evictions.
While residents aren't being evicted under the traditional definition, Spokane director of the Washington Tenants Union describes the issue as economic evictions. "An economic eviction is merely telling [tenants] that their rent is going up, which is within the law, but when the rent increase is so high you can not afford to live there and your only other choice is to move, we consider those to be economic evictions because the result is the tenants are displaced" said Anderson.
The Washington Tenants Union is working to provide resources for tenants who are experiencing similar issues. This includes educating tenants on their rights and how to work with their landlords. It also includes working with city officials to provide more protections to tenants during this process.
One of the proposals made by the Washington Tenant Union to the city of Spokane is to include relocation funds for tenants who are economically evicted and forced to move to no fault of their own. Anderson also says that they hope to increase the number of days landlords have to give notice of rent increases to 90 or 120 days. Landlords currently have to give a 60 day notice to raise rent for tenants.
In addition, Washington's legislative session voted to allocate more than $650 million for landlord and tenant assistance in the state, in addition to the $500 million dollars previously released by the state Department of Commerce to local governments for rental assistance.