SPOKANE, Wash — It has been announced that Spokane has just ranked #83 in Resonance Consultancy’s 2023 America's Best Cities ranking.
Resonance has conducted extensive research on the rise of cities, the key trends propelling their growth and the factors that shape the perception of urban centers as desirable places to live, visit and invest.
When ranking these cities have looked at six methodology categories including place, product, programming, people, prosperity, and promotion.
Spokane provides year-round outdoor adventure at its doorsteps. The nightlife has ranked #49 in the country matched with a feisty and growing culinary scene ranked #75 for Restaurants.
America's Best Cities stated that, "The city’s surrounding wilderness is also woven through its urban grid—a river spanned by gondolas rushes right through downtown—delivering on a long-time motto of 'Near Nature, Near Perfect.'"
For more information on 2023 America’s Best Cities Report with all 100 U.S. city profiles you can visit their website.