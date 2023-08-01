SPOKANE, Wash. — It's one small step for man, one giant leap for Spokane. Hi-Rel Laboratories Inc. in north Spokane is currently working on the new lunar module.
The company works in deconstructive sciences, ensuring the equipment that’s been installed in NASA equipment doesn’t break in orbit.
"In space, if you don’t do your job right, people die," Trevor Devaney, president of Hi-Rel Laboratories, said.
For Devaney, space is in his DNA.
"My father was a NASA engineer during Apollo, they got to study the first lunar return samples," Devaney said.
Now, his Spokane-based company is working on the next lunar module.
"It’s kind of a full circle thing for my family," Devaney said.
Among the 41 companies in Washington contributing to the NASA Artemis program, Hi-Rel Laboratories is the only one eastern Washington.
U.S Senator Maria Cantwell is the Chairperson of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, her involvement in the committee leads to contracts being awarded to Washington businesses, and she said many have their eyes on Spokane for future opportunity.
"There are 150,000 people in our state that work in aerospace and this company is an example of that, the Spokane Coeur d’Alene corridor is a great example of a microcosm of that supply chain," Senator Cantwell said, "we want to grow, [in] capacity, there’s a lot in the next level of innovation we think some of that could happen right here."
Devaney agreed with that, pointing out that he believes the next 20 years will bring massive changes to the Space industry with potential for accessible commercial flights. He said his business stands ready to support and a ground level opportunity to construct the infrastructure needed for commercial space travel.
That, Devaney said, ultimately translates into high paying jobs in Spokane.
Both Senator Cantwell and Devaney agree Spokane’s proximity to Eastern Washington University, the community colleges, Gonzaga and the airport make it rich for continued aerospace growth.
Devaney explained that he moved his company from Los Angeles 30 years ago, because of the accessible airport and ability to hire from the local colleges.
"It’s an important thing for United States economy, manufacturing jobs, and aerospace in general," Senator Cantwell said, "They are an important part of our us economy — and we in Washington play a big role in that, but there’s more to be done there’s more to capture and there’s more to get right, and we think Spokane can help with that."
Devaney added that the Spokane market has evolved — a major reason for moving his company here all those years ago was because of access to affordable housing for employees.
Many of his clients were unaware of the Spokane area prior to his move, but now the state of Washington is one of the top 10 business markets in the country.
He says that housing prices definitely have changed, but it’s not a deterrent to continue doing business in Spokane, even if it was an important factor behind moving to the city in the first place.
"We did $1 million in 1993 and we did $9 million this last year," Devaney said.
Senator Cantwell said during her visit that the CHIPS act that she was instrumental in getting over the finish line is essential to ensure that high level technology is made in America, adding that Washington’s space economy has more than doubled in four years, supports more than 13,000 jobs and generates $4.6 billion in economic impact.
It should be noted as America works to get back to the moon and ultimately Mars, two women from Washington state, NASA astronauts Kayla Barron of Richland and Anne McClain of Spokane, are under consideration for the Artemis III crew that will return Americans to the surface of the Moon for the first time in over 50 years.