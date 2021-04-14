A stroke can come about for a variety of reasons-stress, your lifestyle, your weight, and, according to the CDC, it can potentially be the result of a side effect from Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID vaccine.
A Spokane woman, Jewels Dietrich, had a stroke 8 days after she received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. She doesn't know if the two situations are related, and neither do her doctors. But Spokane Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez says cases like Jewels warrant further review by health professionals. He says the pause in administering the vaccine is to give federal authorities a chance to review the data, to allow health professionals to learn to treat any adverse effects and let the public know that they need to report any side effects they may experience.
"In the event that there may be another person out there," he said to KHQ during a media briefing, "it's important to know. So we can trace that, and study that, and make sure we know it's related [to the vaccine] or not."
Six women, between the ages of 18 and 49, reported blood clots in a two to three-week window after receiving the J&J vaccine. The FDA and CDC put a pause on administering the vaccine as they further review the data. That decision, to pause use of one of three vaccines approved in the U.S., was difficult for the President's team. But as reported in the Washington Post, they ultimately decided to do that because of concern there may be other cases, and concern that health professionals may not know how to treat them.
Dr. Velazquez says he believes this pause was necessary, though painful, and he hopes that it won't impact public trust in the vaccine. "The other two vaccines have not been associated with any syndromes such as this one so let's move forward with what we have. It's been a message of an overabundance of caution. Let's make sure we communicate as loudly as we can, let's make sure we remain confident because now all of our health professionals can say 'this is what happened, this is what it means, and this is what it means for you.'"