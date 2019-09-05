With vaping being linked to multiple deaths and hundreds of illness cases recently across the country, the Spokane Regional Health District has some resources available for youth vaping prevention as the school year resumes.
The SRHD's Tobacco, Vapor Product, and Marijuana Prevention program is providing resources to school district superintendents, principals, administrators and staff to help decrease existing and new use of vapor products by youth.
A 2018 Washington State Health Youth Survey found vaping among Spokane County eighth, 10th and 12th graders doubled between 2016 and 2018 from 15 to 30 percent. The FDA says however that this is not specific to our area, it's a nationwide epidemic.
The resources include tips for intervention, cessation and other support and prevention.
If you have questions about these resources or interested in receiving support from SRHD? Contact SRHD’s Tobacco, Vapor Product, and Marijuana Prevention program at 509.324.1668, email healthycommunities@srhd.org or visit srhd.org